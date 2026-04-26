A foggy start gives way to a sunny finish for Sunday's dog walking forecast

It's not about how you start the day, it's about how you finish! The fog and clouds will give way to sunny skies by later this afternoon.

Even with the gloomy start on this chilly Sunday morning, our furry friends still give us a ray of sunshine, regardless of the weather. Mia is no exception.

Mia is a goldendoodle and is "perfect," according to Mia's owner, Sonia Alemagno. It's hard to disagree with the amazing photo Sonia sent News 5. Mia's from Geauga County, which is home of the Maple Festival this weekend.

The fog this morning is mostly confined to the east side and lakeside, primarily in coastal Lake and Ashtabula counties. It will be cloudy for the rest of the area through midday, then the sun pokes through and takes over through the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out near 60 in Cleveland, and the mid-60s inland.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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