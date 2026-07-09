A hot day with storms possible for Thursday's dog walking forecast

Talk about a hot dog! The heat is back, with highs in the upper 80s and feeling like every bit of 90 degrees with the higher humidity. The heat and humidity will bring an opportunity for storms.

It would make sense that 'Storm' would be our dog walking forecast role model when there are storms in the forecast!

The storms will not be widespread, but a few t-storms are expected later this evening that could impact late dog walks that try to take advantage of the cooler weather and ground temps.

Michael Horton sent in this photo of Storm. He is a 5-year-old pit bull from Mentor, Ohio, whose favorite outdoor activity isn’t actually walking. The email did not specify what Storm's favorite activity is his favorite, but we wouldn't be surprised if it is storm chasing.

The best chance for storms will be around sunset or just after in Mentor, although most should stay south and west.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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