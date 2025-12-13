A snowy and cold Saturday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Saturday! Say hello to a cozy dog duo, Elsa and Tilly.

Let's start with Elsa! She is a Boston terrier-beagle mix and is 10 years old. If you thought of Frozen, you're not wrong, Elsa is named after the lead character from the movie. And Elsa loves to sleep, but also loves popcorn. Her middle name is Queen, says Forni.

Now, all about Tilly, a toy poodle! Tilly was born in April, and is training to be a service dog. Tilly's middle name is Henley, and won an award at the spooky pooch parade in Lakewood earlier this year. Tilly is also a huge swimmer, believe it or not, says Forni.

Even though Lake Erie has not frozen over yet, its highly advisable to NOT swim in the water today as water temperatures are in the 30s to near-40 degrees at best. And air temperatures will be falling through the 20s.

Like Elsa and Tilly in the photo, it will certainly be more comfortable inside on the carpet, versus outside with the cold and snow.

If you need to get that dog walk in, do it before 1 or 2 this afternoon, before the clipper snow arrives. It will then be frigid by 11 pm when the snow ends, as it will feel like below zero.

Between that and all the salt everywhere, make sure to protect the paws!

And make sure to bundle up and walk carefully.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter