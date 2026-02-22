A snowy Sunday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — The snow is back! And for some furry friends, it is like paradise. For others, however, it is frightening. With snow and salt galore, it is important to protect the paws today.

Shannon Malone from Parma sent us this adorable photo of Richie, or should I call him by his full name: Ronnie Heckelmoser! In this photo, he is enjoying his "relaxing time" after breakfast. He chills with all his friends, according to Malone. And Malone adds he, "loves his picture taken."

As for a long dog walk, hopefully you did that yesterday. Wintry conditions will continue all day, and pick up with moderate to heavy lake effect snow bands tonight, stretching from eastern Lorain to Ashtabula counties.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

