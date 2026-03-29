A spring-like step to Sunday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — After a winter-like feel over the last few days, we are welcoming back Spring on Sunday. That could mean a longer dog walk today!

Amanda from Mentor sent us this adorable photo of Honey, her 1-year-old Golden Retriever. She has two sisters, named April and Callie, and they're both Golden Retrievers, too!

Amanda says that Honey loves to chew up couches, which might not be a problem today with a longer dog walk outside. Honey also allegedly is a sock thief! No socks expected outside today, just a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs in Mentor will rise into the 50s. If you're south and west of Cleveland, highs could jump into the low 60s.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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