A stormy Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — David Beattie sent us this photo of Benny. He is 7 months old, and loves people. If the photo isn't any indication, Benny especially loves children, according to Beattie. He says they bring him to restaurants in the summer, and he wants to greet everyone on the outdoor patio. Benny's favorite game is frisbee, and he will return the frisbee in under 30 seconds.

While it will be warm enough to play frisbee outside this afternoon, it won't be so safe with pop-up storms developing, then a better chance at widespread downpours and storms this evening.

Before the storms, there will be some dense fog through mid-morning, also impacting the walk conditions. The best time to walk the dog will be between 11 a.m. and noon, after the fog fades and before any storms pop up. The highest chance for downpours will be between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter