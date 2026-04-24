A summer-like feel for Friday's dog walking forecast

It's a feel-good Friday! Summer-like weather is back, with plenty of sun and a chance of storms.

Speaking of the sun, Ruby is one of the biggest fans of that sweet sunshine!

Elaine Mejac sent us this photo of Ruby. She says her 13-year-old Dachshund loves basking in the sunshine whenever she can!

We'll have plenty of it for the first half of the day before more clouds move in ahead of evening t-storms.

Be weather aware, especially after 6 p.m., as scattered storms arrive through about midnight.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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