A Sun-filled Saturday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — It's a sun-filled Saturday! And a warmer one, too. Highs could reach 50 degrees to the south today. Today will be the first day in a while that the dog walk won't be limited by cold weather or snow-covered ground. Still watch for some salt and leftover snow mounds, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Laura Bair sent this paw-some photo of Dasher, who is a sweet 8-year-old Havenese. Bair says she loves her cuddle & squeaky toys. She also wants to be as close as possible to her family members, according to Bair, as Dasher is mommy’s girl.

There might be some early rain for some folks early Sunday to be mindful of, otherwise, the weather is smooth sailing.

