A sun-sational Sunday for the walk, all day long

Happy Sunday! And the weather today certainly makes it a happy Sunday indeed.

To make it even happier, say hello to Puncho! Enjoli Thompson sent in this 'super' photo of Puncho to News 5 Cleveland.

That's not his only name. He also says hello when someone says "Poncho Pico De Gallo!" How about that?!

Thompson says Puncho is a five year-old Chiweenie who loves giving out hugs and kisses everywhere he goes. This dog is fearless!

He also says Puncho has never met a stranger or a dog that is bigger than him. He is very sneaky, just like today's sunshine poking through the stubborn clouds.

Sometimes Puncho sneaks away to walk with other dogs on their walk. Thompson says he believes the whole neighborhood knows where he lives. Puncho also loves dressing up, long car rides while hanging his head out the window and his favorite road trip is to his Papa house, especially to watch the Cleveland Browns game.

No need for the umbrellas today or tomorrow but that changes into Tuesday, stay tuned for that and our dog walking forecast every day!

