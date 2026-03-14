A sunny but chilly Saturday dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Welcome to the weekend! And welcome back, winter?! Yep, that's right. It is much colder today, but at least it's mostly sunny, and the wind is much calmer.

Temps only get to the upper 30s and just barely reach 40 degrees in some spots later this afternoon. With the higher sun angle and less wind, there will be plenty of time to get out and enjoy your pups. How about today's featured dog? Say hi to Louie!

Matt Sesco from Mansfield sent us this photo of Louie. He loves to play and run around outside. The weather will cooperate for that!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter