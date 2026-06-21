A sunny start for Sunday's dog walks, but ruh-roh! Rain returns late

Happy Sunday and Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures.

If you are trying to juggle plans with the dog walks, consider doing the dog walks early to avoid the warmer temps and late rain.

Rachael Carr sent in this photo of her dog Jade! Rachael says Jade is happiest when she goes for a R-I-D-E 🐾🚗, and she is the bestest, sweetest girl! They watch (DVR) News 5, and she goes 'bonkers' when we feature an animal segment, like the dog-walking forecast or Pet of the Week.

Today’s forecast is sun-sational to start, with more and more clouds moving in throughout the afternoon. Don't forget the sunscreen despite the clouds for any midday and afternoon extended walks.

Rain showers will move in through the evening, earlier to the west, closer to 8 p.m. in the Cleveland metro.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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