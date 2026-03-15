A warm but windy Sunday dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Guess who's back? Back again... the wind is back. Tell a (furry) friend! Especially if your pups do not like the wind.

Make sure to do the dog walks early before the wind rises to advisory criteria later this afternoon and into the evening. Gusts could approach 50 mph again, just two days removed from the record-breaking 65 to 85 mph gusts.

Temps will soar from the 40s to 70s, so if your pets are okay with the wind, then do the dog walk when it's warmer later into the day.

Terri sent us this paw-some photo of Chole, and yes, I triple-checked the emails for spelling, and they watch every morning.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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