A warmer and mostly dry Thursday dog walking forecast

If you're a fan of late Spring or early Summer weather, today's going to be the perfect day for that dog walk.

Helen Dawson from New Philadelphia sent us this photo of Willie, who is a 10-month-old Maltese, who loves to sit up and beg for treats," as Dawson told us. Willie also allegedly loves to go outside, or do just about anything that gets him attention... that is because he’s so darn cute, according to Helen, especially when he sits on his hind legs!

Its a win-win for Willie and Helen today, except a stray pop-up evening downpour, mainly south and west. If you're along the lakeshore or on the east side, expect to be rain-free.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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