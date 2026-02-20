A whirlwind of a Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Connie Nehez sent in this photo of Allie, her beautiful 10-year-old rescue. Nehez says that Allie, "loved to do Zumiez in the backyard all around the perimeter of the fence," but now that she’s older, she walks around the perimeter of the fence to make sure that everything’s secure. Allie loves her walks and the outdoors. Connie adds, "This is my girly girl. My everything."

As for a long dog walk, today is the last day in at least five days to enjoy extended outdoor time with mild air and no precipitation.

That sliver, though, will be short. Between 10 a.m. and noon, temps will be in the 50s, and the wind won't be too intense yet, on the east side. It will already be windy west.

Then the temperatures crash this afternoon from the 50s to the 30s, with some snow or graupel squalls on the east side this evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

