A wintry feel for Saturday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Welcome back to winter, which means its important to layer up and protect the paws. If your pups do not like the cold, limit their time today, and make up for it tomorrow as it warms up.

Clarice Gowitzka from Castalia, Ohio, sent us this photo of her rescue dog, Sophie. Gowitkza says the photo was taken the moment she picked Sophie up at the Erie County Humane Society. She has become quite the diva and now rules the house, according to Clarice!

Highs will struggle to climb through the 30s today, and top out on either side of 40. Below it near the lake, above it inland.

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