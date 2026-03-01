A wintry start to March for Sunday's Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy March! Even though the calendar reads March 1st, plan on it feeling like February 1st for today's dog walk.

Robby Robinette sent us this adorable photo of Beatrice, a four-year-old mini Australian Shepherd that Robinette adopted five months ago from the 'One of a Kind' pet rescue in Akron. Robinette says that Beatrice loves walks and is looking forward to warmer temperatures and smaller snow banks! The sunshine will help melt last night's snow for sure, but the warmer temperatures are nowhere in sight for today! We'll have to wait til the end of the workweek, and it could in fact get to within a few degrees of record highs!

Snow showers from isolated lake-effect fizzle by noon, and it will be partly cloudy and very cold the rest of the way today. It will feel like the teens so dress appropriately and limit the time outside.

