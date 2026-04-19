April 13-19: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Ceil Cohen Alice

Ceil Cohen sent in this adorable 3-year-old mini Bernadoodle.

Ceil says she isn't really mini, but she does love her walks! No matter the weather.

The cold, the snow, neither one bothers her.

Although she does love the sun.

If the sun's out, she's out and happy!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Kristen Rossetti Penny

Here's Penny.

Penny LOVES football and sunny days.

It's tough to come by football in April, but we did have some sun on Tuesday!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Marlene from Kent Emmit

Meet Emmit!

His mom, Marlene, told News 5 that Emmit and his family live in Kent, and they simply adore him!

He was adopted several years ago from the Portage County APL and is likely a lab husky mix.

He loves going on walks, car rides, chasing squirrels, and being groomed- “spa day.”

Thursday

Courtesy of Anna Taylor Jinx

Anna Taylor's furry friend Jinx wants to remind everyone: "Take some time and sniff the flowers!"

Spring is here and has a lot in common with Jinx: She's a good beagle girl, except when she's not.

Spring is a good season, except when it's not!

Friday

Courtesy of Ryan and Stacy Kuntz Emilia & Willow

We have two doggies for the price of one! Bark about a pawsitively great deal!

Wag your tails for Emilia and Willow!

Their dog parents, Ryan and Stacy Kuntz, sent Good Morning Cleveland this pawdorable photo of Emilia and Willow.

Emilia is on the left and is a 4-year-old English Cocker Spaniel, and loves investigating the yard for various animals that have visited and just lying in the sun.

Meanwhile, Willow is on the right and is a 2-year-old English Springer Spaniel! Willow is ball-obsessed and will play fetch for hours regardless of the weather furcast!

We hear the girls watch the doggone weather report every morning, and we appreciate such loyal viewers!

Saturday

Courtesy of Kayla Verbosky Vader

Kayla Verbosky sent us this awesome photo of 9-year-old Vader, who looks forward to adventures and pup cups!

Sunday

Courtesy of Lori Caskey Scooby Doo

Lori Caskey from Clinton sent us this photo of her 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Scooby Doo.

In this photo, Lori says he just came home from the groomer and is quite tired.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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