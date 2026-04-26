April 20-26: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Adrienne Petty Gigi

Meet Gigi! Her mom, Adrienne Petty, says she is a "Fluffy Frenchie."

Gigi is a frenchie who LOVES her family. She also loves hiking and playing soccer; in fact, Adrienne says Gigi is the best soccer player she knows!

Tuesday

Holly and Jay Davis Izzy, Moose & Gigi

Holly and Jay Davis from Wadsworth sent us this photo of Izzy (black/white Bernedoodle), Moose (Goldendoodle on top) and Gigi (Teddy Bear - Bichon/Shih Tzu mix). Not pictured is Bernie, their best friend from the neighbor's backyard!

These four love playing, going on walks and playing fetch in the back yard.

Wednesday

Melissa Vorhies Finnian

Melissa Vorhies introduced us to her new pup, Finnian!

Apparently, Finnian sneaks off to go pee on her floor when nobody is looking. Gotta love puppies!

They got Finnian on St. Patrick's Day this year.

He's become a big part of the family in the last few weeks. This Bernadoodle likes chasing their kids around and sleeping.

Thursday

Helen Dawson Willie

Helen Dawson from New Philadelphia sent us this photo of Willie, who is a 10-month-old Maltese, who loves to sit up and beg for treats," as Dawson told us.

Willie also allegedly loves to go outside, or do just about anything that gets him attention... that is because he’s so darn cute, according to Helen, especially when he sits on his hind legs!

Friday

Elaine Mejac Ruby

Elaine Mejac sent us this photo of Ruby. She says her 13-year-old Dachshund loves basking in the sunshine whenever she can!

Saturday

Anita W. Dixie

Anita sent us this photo of Dixie. Anita says he is 4-years-old and is full of sass!

In addition to Dixie, she says they also have Dusty (not pictured) in their household. She says Dusty is a precious pup who was adopted at 3.5 years old and is now 7.5 years old. He was rescued from a backyard breeding program and is now living his best life.

Sunday

Sonia Alemagno Mia

Mia is a goldendoodle and is "perfect," according to Mia's owner, Sonia Alemagno. It's hard to disagree with the amazing photo Sonia sent News 5.

Mia's from Geauga County, which is home to the Maple Festival this weekend.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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