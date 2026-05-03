April 27-May 3: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Thea Nikki and Cona

Thank you, Thea, for sending these two sisters in!

Nikki and Cona are 7-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog sisters.

They LOVE walks, snow and temps BELOW 65 degrees.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Pat Tillotson Miss Nova

Say "woof woof" to Miss Nova!

Nova's grandparent, Pat Tillotson, told News 5 that she loves her dad, Ryan and her new niece, Pat's 1-year-old granddaughter, Mia!

Nova is also a huge fan of taking walks (of course), playing, and snuggling on laps and getting snuggly under the covers!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Gracie Carpenter Birdie Bee

Hey, Birdie Bee, can you paws what you’re doing and pass the remote to turn on News 5?!

Gracie Carpenter is Birdie Bee's dog momma, and she told Good Morning Cleveland that they are from Akron!

She also said that if they aren’t walking, they are watching News 5 and appreciate starting their day with us! Which is downright pawesome!

Thursday

Courtesy of Darryl Tindel Bean and Paisley

Meet Bean and Paisley!

These two Pugs are just adorable, and thanks to Darryl Tindel, who sent in this photo, you get to see them, too!

Now, there are two things they hate:



Rain Winter

Unfortunately, that's what they got for Thursday's forecast, which would make sense of their facial expressions... sorry pups!

Friday

Courtesy of Anna Pasela Ollie

Meet Ollie!

Sweet little Ollie belongs to Anna Pasela!

Pasela sent this pupdorable photo of Ollie being a beach bum!

She told News 5 that he is a rescue (but who really rescued whom?!), and he is a lab mix.

We don't know about you, but this picture of Ollie gets us verrrry pupped for summer!

Saturday

Courtesy of John Pugh Earnie

John Pugh sent us this photo of his dog, Earnie, who is a rescue from South Carolina!

He loves his blankets and carries his toys everywhere, according to Pugh.

He also says that Earnie has the most interesting personality and doesn’t miss a thing.

Sunday

Courtesy of Julie Scalese

Julie Scalese sent us this photo of her sweet Pekingese Molly!

She is 13 years old and a bundle of joy, according to Scalese!

She has long waited to be on Good Morning Cleveland's dog walking forecast, and we picked a great forecast for her.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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