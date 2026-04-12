April 6-April 12: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Hailey Junior Cash and Cookie

Cash and Cookie were rescued at 6-months-old by Hailey Junior and her husband!

The couple decided to rescue the pups after researching ways to support their sons as they navigate life with disabilities.

"The one thing I have read about a million times is that dogs bring comfort to children. So my husband and I rescued Cash and Cookie, and that was the best thing we could have EVER DONE!!!!. My dogs LOVE my children," Junior said in an email to News 5.

Tuesday

Lori and Melissa LaLonde Piper

Lori and Melissa LaLonde introduced us to their 6-month-old pup named Piper!

Not only is Piper adorable, but she's also a working girl! At her young age, she has already completed her first month of therapy dog training.

The LaLondes said Piper is proven to be incredibly smart, eager to learn, and very people-focused. She loves practicing her skills, meeting new friends, and soaking up as many belly rubs as possible.

Wednesday

Sherry Koski Enzo

Meet Enzo! He is a one-and-a-half-year-old border collie mix whose photo was sent to us by his mom, Sherry Koski.

Enzo loves squeaky toys, running really fast, making new doggy friends and carrying long sticks on walks.

Thursday

Claudia Ott Lucy

Claudia Ott sent us this adorable photo of her 3-year-old pup, Lucy! She is a Boston Terrier and Frenchy mix.

Lucy had a ruff start to life in a puppy mill. The Otts tell us Lucy never had the chance to act like a dog in that awful environment.

However, things turned around for her six months ago when she was rescued by the Otts!

Friday

Jillian Bryson Siobhan

Siobhan is a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, introduced to us by her mom, Jillian Bryson!

Don't let her rain jacket fool you, though, because Bryson said her pup hates going on walks if there’s the slightest bit of rain.

At home, she goes by the name Shiv, and Bryson told us she loves her tennis ball.

Saturday

Randi Marion Coco Chanel

Meet Coco Chanel!

Randi Marion sent us this perfect photo of Coco, telling us her favorite thing to do is to chase Taji, their 28-pound Mainecoon around the house.

Sunday

Laura Casto Autumn

Laura Casto sent us this cute pic of her pup, Autumn!

In the photo, Autumn is enjoying a nice hike at Rocky River Reservation with her family!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.