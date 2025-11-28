Black Friday Dog Walking Forecast: Snow-filled and frigid for many

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving, and now a Happy Black Friday!

And do I have a deal for you today! Say hi to this lovebug... that or just 'bug' are Ivy's nicknames. She is a 3-year-old rescue dog. Thank you so much to Melissa Schroeter for sending in this adorable photo.

I hope her paws are protected for the dog walk today, which will likely be on the shorter side. Even if it is not snowing where you are, like outside of the primary/secondary snowbelts, it will feel frigid. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day, and many will barely reach 20 degrees.

There is also lake effect snow, at times heavy, with windy conditions to boot. Could be an additional 2 to 4 inches in areas like Eastern Cuyahoga, Geauga, northern Portage, and interior Ashtabula counties.

So if you’re heading out, bundle up, keep those paws warm, and channel Iris’s energy... Walk proud, look cute, and let the wind know it can’t steal your holiday glow.

