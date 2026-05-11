Bright but chilly Monday Dog Walking Forecast

Consistency is key.

Especially key to morning routines and dog walks.

Lori Nickels and her dog Daisy start their mornings in North Canton by watching News 5 weather every day.

Then they head out for their morning walk.

They've been doing it since April 26, Daisy's "gotcha day" from the Start County Dog Warden.

One thing we could all agree on is that consistency in weather is OK as long as it's consistently nice.

This week is neither consistent NOR nice.

Sun today and temps in the 50s, rain midweek, 70s to near 80 by the weekend!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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