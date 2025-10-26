Brighter and warmer for the pups today - your October 26th dog walking forecast

Triple the fun! Say hello to Dwight, Dave, & Dudley. These three cuties are Sarah Penhollow's rescue grandpups, and are ready to go on dog walks in Streetsboro!

Dudley is the one in the back, and Dwight and Dave are side-by-side in the front of the photo.

Today's weather is really paw-some with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Goodbye to the lake-effect rain for good, for everyone! That includes Lake and Ashtabula counties, where lake-effect showers lingered on Saturday.

Do not plan on a late-evening or nighttime walk though, as it will get very cold very fast, thanks to a clear sky. Freeze conditions are likely south of I-80.

