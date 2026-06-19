Calmer wind but stray shower chance for Friday's dog walks

Happy Friday! Mother Nature is certainly partaking in the feel-good Friday with a beautiful sunrise and cool, comfortable start.

Alida Shaffer sent in this photo of Maverick, who Shaffer says is a truly extraordinary companion that has brought immeasurable light into their life.

This distinguished senior dog, as Shaffer calls him, is a blend that embodies the intelligent loyalty of a German Shepherd and the warm, gentle spirit of a Golden Retriever.

Temps will rise from the 50s this morning to the middle 70s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine to start the day, but the clouds take over for the afternoon with a possible pop-up downpour.

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