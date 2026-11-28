We've made it to the weekend!

Sue Bendel from Doylestown sent in this paw-esome photo of Zeke. He is 8 years old. Bendel says he used to love long walks at the local metropark, but had to back him off a bit due to aging joints.

Zeke still enjoys short walks and today is a decent day for that. Aside from a stray midday sprinkle, it will be a mostly cloudy and chilly day. No more pouring rain (for now)!

Bendel also says Zeke is your typical shepherd, wanting only to be next to his people. He enjoys rain (yes, rain), and LOVES snow. Snow makes him a puppy again. No snow is in the forecast for the forseeable future, but more rain is on the way for tomorrow's dog walks.

Want your dog included in News 5's dog-walking forecast? Email us a photo of your dog at 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter