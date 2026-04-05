Chilly Sunday dog walking forecast

If you're a fan of colder, winterlike weather, then today's dog walking forecast is for you. For everyone else who enjoyed yesterday's heat before the storms, it will be a while until it feels that warm again.

Cheryl Martin sent us this photo of Charlie, who is a rescue adopted from the Geauga County dog warden. Martin says she and her family fell in love with his ears and brought him home two years ago. Martin also says that Charlie is a joy for her family and loves to bark at the TV when dog commercials or videos appear.

There can also be some light rain or drizzle, mainly late morning and early afternoon. It will be on either side of 40, but feel like the 30s with gusts approaching 30 mph.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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