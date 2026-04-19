Chilly with changing conditions for Sunday's dog walking forecast

Hope you had a chance to take a longer dog walk yesterday while it was warm, and before the rain, too. Today's dog walk might be shorter because of a much colder feel, and even some snowflakes later this evening.

Lori Caskey from Clinton sent us this photo of her 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Scooby Doo. In this photo, Lori says he just came home from the groomer and is quite tired. If your pup is tired, too, today might be a good day for a shorter dog walk, thanks to the chill outside. Lori also says Scooby's sisters are getting groomed, too.

Temperatures only top out in the upper 40s, but it will feel colder with the wind. Lows tonight drop below freezing away from the lakeshore. Rain showers arrive later this afternoon and mix with, then eventually change over to snow overnight.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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