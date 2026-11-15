Cold and breezy again, so layers are required for Sunday's dog walks

Happy Sunday! And Happy Browns gameday. Mother Nature isn't as enthused though, as lake effect rain continues.

Christi Lanzara sent in this photo of her pups Nala and Libby. They are 9 and 14 years old, or should I say young! Lanzara says they love napping in a nice sunny spot, as well as curling up on the couch. The latter is the better play for today (get it, play, since the Browns play today?) as the couch inside with the heat on will be far more comfortable than the windswept rain for parts of the snowbelt, Akron/Canton, and Cleveland metro regions.

West and south regions: it will be dry. Despite the dry weather, layers are required with highs near 45 degrees.

The best chance to walk the dog during the day in the snowbelt will be right before sunset, as the lake effect will taper through the afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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