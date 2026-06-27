Cool and cloudy for Saturday's dog walking forecast

Happy weekend! It has been a damp start with on-and-off rain showers, but most of the rain is exiting Northeast Ohio by midday. Only isolated showers possible this afternoon.

Linda Alcantara sent in this awesome photo of Gidget, who is a two-year-old schnauzer mix. Linda says Gidget is practically a teenager with "teenage behaviors of lounging around and leaving a mess behind with her toys."

Linda says Gidget enjoys running outside, chasing squirrels, and ignoring Linda's commands. There will be plenty of time for that, as most of the day will be cool and rain-free.

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