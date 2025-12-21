Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler temperatures build in for our Sunday Dog Walking Forecast

Happy Sunday and happy weekend! Linda Caster sent us this cuddly picture of Sophie and Cooper while watching News 5.
CLEVELAND — Happy Sunday! Linda Caster from Bay Village sent us this photo of Sophie and Cooper cuddling while mom watches News 5! They love being outside, but not in the cold!

Temps on Sunday are MUCH cooler after the passage of a cold front. Highs today will only top out in the 20s, but we'll be dry!

Watch out for all the salt on the ground leftover from the last few days. Make sure to protect the paws and add layers if planning to walk outside, especially early on.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

