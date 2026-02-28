Cooling down for Saturday's Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — If you and your furry friends like warmer weather for the dog walk, go now! Do not even read the rest of this article. Jokes aside, it will be getting colder after noon, and it will be cold enough for snow by this evening.

Ren and Dawn Brumfield from Lakewood sent us this awesome photo of Griffin, a 6-year-old Husky/Beagle mix who loves the snow and chilling out with his 2 cat siblings. That means Griffin will be a fan of this evening's snow in the forecast. For other pups who are not fans of the wintry weather, head out this morning while temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s inland.

Snow showers arrive at the lakeshore as soon as sunset, and for everyone by about 10 p.m. tonight.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

