Dangerous cold for the Monday dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Monday! Hoping everyone, including furry friends are staying warm with this brutal cold that is ongoing.

Michael Burrington sent us this adorable photo of Jagger. Michael says he and Jagger go to the Willoughby Chagrin Metropark every day and watch our Power of 5 weather reports first thing in the morning.

Jaggs is a Blue Merle Aussie-Doodle with high energy, and thanks us for the best weather reports. Much appreciated!

Temperatures for that morning walk will only be in the single digits for a second straight morning, but wind chills are even colder. Some wind chills will be as cold as -10° to begin Monday. Lake effect snow showers are tapering off in the primary snowbelt and won't be a problem for the rest of the day. What will be problematic is the snow and salt on the ground. Protect the paws and keep the walks short!

And make sure to bundle up and walk carefully, as there will be icy spots.

