Dec. 1-7: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Mary-Kathryn Lorah Trixie

Meet Trixie, shared with us by Mary-Kathryn Lorah. Trixie is 18 years old... yes, 18! And absolutely living her best, most pampered life. Adopted at age four, she’s spent the last 14 years proving that senior pups have some of the biggest hearts and the strongest spirits.

They just celebrated her birthday on Nov. 8.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Joyce Friedhof Left: Jett, Right: Jade

Meet Jett and Jade, shared with us by Joyce Friedhof.

Jett just celebrated his first birthday in October. He's still figuring out this whole winter thing. Turns out he misses his walks when it’s snowy and chilly… because Mom isn’t exactly a fan of winter strolls.

Then there’s Jade, Jett’s 6-year-old black lab bestie and the sweetest outdoor enthusiast you’ll ever meet. Joyce says Jade has the most loving eyes. And the kind that probably convinces you to open the treat jar every single time.

Together, these two love soaking up the sun in the summer but also enjoy frolicking in the snow when the mood is right. Basically, sunshine or snowflakes, they’re living their best lives. And Joyce? She feels incredibly lucky to have them... we can see why.

Wednesday

Curtesy of Genie Jakubowski Lily

Meet Lily, sent in by Genie Jakubowski. Lily is a 7½-year-old Cavachon, that irresistible mix of Bichon Frise fluff and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel charm. She’s a total people-lover, though other dogs don’t always make her tail wag quite as much.

One thing she does love? Peanut butter.

Every morning, she shares peanut butter bread with her dad, and every evening she samples his peanut butter cookies. And not just any cookies, her favorite is the Nutter Butter. Lily’s living the cookie dream.

Genie and her husband drove to southern Ohio’s Amish country to bring Lily home, and ever since, she’s been their gentle, affectionate shadow. She’s never cared much for toys; she just wants to love and be loved. And honestly? That’s perfect.

Thursday

Courtesy of Lindsay Reust Mikey

Meet Mikey, shared with us by Lindsay Reust.

Mikey says he’d be honored to be on the news, and honestly, with those eyes, we’re the ones honored. This pit bull/hound mix has one very adorable quirk: he always has something in his mouth. A toy, a pillow, a makeshift pacifier, if Mikey can carry it, he’s committed.

And speaking of pillows, this boy is a professional nap enthusiast. He loooooves his bed and any pillow he can get his paws on. If coziness were a sport, Mikey would be the MVP every single season.

Friday

Courtesy of Missy Pippa Bear left, Addy right

Meet Bear and Addy, sent in by Missy Pippa.

Bear is an Australian shepherd mix. Addy is a corgi, and together they run a very tight ship at home. With all that natural herding instinct between them, nothing happens in their house without supervision. I can only imagine laundry, trips to the kitchen, and general wandering around are always with one of these herding dogs nearby.

Saturday

Courtesy of Michelle Mahnen Isabella "Izzy"

Meet Izzy! Michelle Mahnen sent us the photo of Izzy.

She is a 15-month-old French Bulldog and loves to PLAY PLAY PLAY! During her breaks from play, she loves watching GMC and the weather on WEWS Channel 5. She thinks Allan Nosoff is a fantastic addition to our weather team and hopes he stays here in Cleveland for many dog years to come.

Sunday

Courtesy of Lindsay and Mark Kaneas Ralphie (left), Rudie, (right)

Meet Ralphie and Rudie, shared with us by Lindsay and Mark Kaneas.

Ralphie is the white-and-red 3-year-old... Rudie is the all-red 2-year-old... and together they’re basically the “neighborhood weather team.” Why? Because these two love going for walks, no matter what’s happening outside. Snow? Rain? Slush? Sunshine? They’re lacing up (well... pawing up) and heading out.

Honestly, most of us could never. These boys are built differently.