Dec. 15-21: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Michael Burrington Jagger at the park with Michael Burrington.

Michael Burrington sent us this adorable photo of Jagger. Michael says he and Jagger go to the Willoughby Chagrin Metropark every day and watch our Power of 5 weather reports first thing in the morning.

Jagger is a Blue Merle Aussie-Doodle with high energy, and thanks us for the best weather reports.

Much appreciated!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Jackie McGee Moose

Jackie McGee sent us this photo of her chocolate lab, Moose. Jackie says they watch the Power of 5 weather team's forecasts every morning, and it is so much fun for them to see the dogs on our Dog Walking Forecast.

Moose is almost 2 years old. He loves to chew on sticks, as seen in this adorable photo. And, Moose loves to cuddle.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Gregg Baird River, Cooper and Teddy

Gregg Baird sent us this action shot of River, Cooper and Teddy

They all live on the Chagrin River in Eastlake as neighbors.

Teddy is the new addition to the family and a little bundle of joy. Teddy always wants to play and roll around with Cooper and River, and he is becoming brave, too. Teddy in the photo is trying to grab the frisbee from River.

Thursday

Courtesy of John Mellott Athena

Barb & John Mellott from Boston Heights sent us this lovely photo of Athena. It was her birthday Thursday! She turned 1 year old.

Athena is a Newfoundland and is 95 pounds. She loves hiking, meeting other dogs, and, more importantly, peanut butter.

Friday

Courtesy of Kate Burke Hank

Kate Burke sent us this fantastic photo of Hank, a 4-year-old shepherd mix who loves taking fall walks and chasing squirrels. He never catches them, though. He’s pretty fast, but not that fast! And wants to keep trying!

Saturday

Courtesy of Brian Haley Dash

Brian Haley from Brunswick sent us this paw-esome photo of Dash. He is a two-and-a-half-year-old Beagle mix. He loves going to the dog park in town and meeting new friends along the way.

He’s all ready for sweater weather, too!

Sunday

Courtesy of Linda Caster Sophie and Cooper