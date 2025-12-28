Dec. 22-28: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Kim Huck Alejandro and Gaga

Kim Huck sent us this photo of her adorable dogs, Alejandro and Gaga!

Alejandro is a short-haired chihuahua, and Gaga is a long-haired chihuahua. They have been littermates for 11 years.

Since they differ in fur, Alejandro prefers warmer weather, and Gaga prefers cooler weather.

Tuesday

Debra Fecich Daisy, Pepper, and Sadie

A festive trio ready for the holidays!

Debra Fecich sent Daisy, Pepper, and Sadie in with their reindeer and Santa gear on.

Daisy is the youngest at 3 months old! Followed by Sadie at 1 year old and Pepper at 2 years old.

Wednesday

Susan Stump Mobey

Susan Stump sent us this pic of her 15-year-old dog, Mobey!

Mobey doesn't like the cold OR the snow. In fact, Susan says Mobey "hates going outside when there's snow on the ground."

Friday

Linda Moore Frankie

Linda Moore sent in Frankie, a frisky 15-year-old pup from Twinsburg. After 15 years, he's got it figured out. Linda says he likes three things: Eating, sleeping and taking walks. Same Frankie, same.

Saturday

Tonya Stillwell Everly and Charles

Tonya Stillwell sent us this photo of Everly, nicknamed Evie, a 2-year-old Shichon (Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise), who is a sock detective! She can search out socks from several rooms away and doesn't give up until she finds them! She loves food and treats and will do anything for a frozen peanut butter-filled Kong. She is the white-and-black one in the picture.

Charles Barkley (aka Charley) is a 2-year-old Shih Tzu who was rescued at 8 months old. When he came to us, he was "scared-to-death" of men, according to Stillwell. With time and patience, he loves all humans now! He enjoys pulling all of his toys out of his toy box and carrying them all over the house. He is the tan one in the pictures.

Sunday

Corrine Skufca Storm

Corrine Skufca sent us this adorable photo of her 4.5-year-old dog Storm!

Storm is a crazy, but loving, pup who gets so excited when his humans come home that he brings them a toy, but forgets to give it to them.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

