Dec. 29- Jan. 4: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Janet Diederich Sophie

Janet Diederich sent us this photo of Sophie, a 9-year-old Great Dane who clearly rules her kingdom.

She loves sleeping on the bed, stretching out like royalty.

When she’s not napping, she’s posted up in the front yard keeping a watchful eye on her domain. And of course, this queen loves lots and lots of treats.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Jessica Lundblad Bolt

Jessica Lundblad sent us this photo of Bolt, a 15-year-old legend from Painesville Township.

He was adopted from the Trumbull County APL as a puppy and has been part of the family ever since.

The kind of dog that’s grown up with the family, not just alongside them.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Vicki Steimle Lizzy

It's a new year in more ways than one. Vicki Steimle in Newbury sent in this photo of Lizzy. A 15-year-old King Shepard who was... are you ready for this? Born on New Year's Eve!

Ringing in the new year and celebrating a birthday have to be the best reasons to throw a party. Maybe Lizzy's party is outside. Vicki tells us Lizzy LOVES the snow and cold.

Thursday

Courtesy of Theresa Caskey Nimitz

Let's introduce you to 8-year-old German Shepherd Nimitz.

Interesting name, right? Theresa Caskey says she named her "momma's boy" after Admiral Chester Nimitz.

If you need a quick refresher on US History, Chester Nimitz was a Fleet Admiral in the US Navy during World War II. He was pivotal in establishing the United States and a Naval powerhouse.

Friday

Courtesy of Wilbur Green Nacho and Nigel

If your New Year's resolution is to be more obedient, more regimented or just overall more professional, then these pups are for you!

Wilbur Green from Mentor sent Nacho and Nigel in. Two working dogs! Nacho is the 80-lb, 4-year-old Czech working German Shepherd and Nigel is the 130-lb, 3-year-old DDR German Shepherd.

Their main loves are playing ball and obedience training. Love it!

Saturday

Courtesy of Mary Sykes Gabby

Mary Sykes sent us this adorable photo of Gabby. Sykes says she wakes up every morning just in time to watch the weather with her every day. Also, it is worth highlighting her eyelashes. Sykes says they are just beautiful!

Sunday

Courtesy of Linda Sharp Miracle

Linda Sharp sent us this gorgeous photo of Miracle. She says Miracle is fun-loving and that he loves collecting some pretty random things. Not only does he collect them, but he also hides them under Linda's bed. Some of the items may surprise you, such as toilet paper, socks, and anything else he can find.

