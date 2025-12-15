Dec. 8-14: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of James Stary Emma

James Stary sent us this photo of Emma. She has become a true trail partner for James and his daughter, Savannah. The three of them walk, climb, or hike 2.5 miles a day, every single day, for the last two years. Impressive!!

James says Emma especially loves fall. This photo is of her soaking in the changing leaves at the Frostville Museum, nose to the wind, ears bouncing, fully in her element.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Wendy Kloss Stitch & Gracie

Wendy Kloss sent in this photo; the pair is five years old, and they’re pros at cuddling their way through winter mornings.

Stitch and Gracie will need to trade the formal wear for winter wear!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Robin Cromwell Brutus

Robin from Massillon sent in this shot of Brutus, a 7-year-old rebel in a winter coat!

Robin says he’s spoiled, he throws full-on tantrums, and if you tell him "no," he jumps up on the sofa, sits up on his hind legs and flings himself into the cushions.

But his family in Perry Township loves him anyway, bad behavior and all.

Thursday

Courtesy of Keith Alberts Uli

Keith Alberts sent us this photo of Uli. He's a super smart Wheaten Terrier. And I agree, this pup knows German!

So, Uli, der Tag beginnt kalt und eisig, und es wird Schneefall vorhergesagt.

Google Translate for the win.

In English: It's a cold and icy start to the day with snow in the forecast!

Friday

Courtesy of Donna Cook Benny

Say hello to Benny, and this cute photo of him helping with the leaves. A big thank you to Donna Cook from Bellevue for sending us this photo of Benny. Donna says she likes to watch Trent and Allan every morning while she gets ready for work.

Cook previously worked for Bellevue Hospital and did a pet wall for the employees there. Over the years, Cook says she had them doing our jobs or dressing up for the holidays. Everyone loved it! She now works for Goodwill Industries and has started a pet wall for them there.

Courtesy of Donna Cook Pet wall at Bellvue Hospital.

Saturday

Courtesy of Kristen Forni Elsa (left) & Tilly (right)

Say hello to a cozy dog duo, Elsa and Tilly.

Let's start with Elsa! She is a Boston terrier-beagle mix and is 10 years old. If you thought of Frozen, you're not wrong; Elsa is named after the lead character from the movie. And Elsa loves to sleep, but also loves popcorn. Her middle name is Queen, says Forni.

Now, all about Tilly, a toy poodle! Tilly was born in April and is training to be a service dog. Tilly's middle name is Henley, and she won an award at the spooky pooch parade in Lakewood earlier this year. Tilly is also a huge swimmer, believe it or not, says Forni.

Sunday

Courtesy of Deniese MvBurney Poppy

Say hello to Deniese McBurney, who sent us this photo of Poppy!

She is a 2-year-old goldendoodle living her best life in Northfield. She knows lots of tricks and commands and is always looking to please her humans.

If you mention her sweater, she starts jumping around and looking for it, which is a good thing, as Sunday was the coldest day of the season (so far).