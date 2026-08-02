Dodging drenching downpours for some Sunday dog walks

CLEVELAND — Happy Sunday! We're under 45 days away from the start of the regular season for our Cleveland Brownies, but that's not stopping Romeo from rooting them on for training camp right now.

Janice Galehouse sent in this photo of Romeo, a Goldendoodle. They live in Brooklyn, and he is definitely rocking his Browns gear.

After some big storms overnight, the rain today will be more of a flood threat, as wherever the downpours slow down or stall out, there can be flash flooding.

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