Dodging more downpours for Sunday's dog walking forecast

More rain is on the way, with nearly two inches of rain falling across Northeast Ohio, and more to come this afternoon & evening.

A few downpours are around Wayne, Holmes, Coshocton, and Stark counties through noon, then the pop-up downpours redevelop after 2 this afternoon.

Faith Lewis sent us this photo of her dog, Billie! She is a 2-year-old herding dog, and Faith says she often gets asked if Billie is part wolf. Billie loves to go on her walks, and if you grab her leash, she will head straight for the door, according to Lewis.

Enjoy the dog walk before 2, otherwise dodging rain and downpours will be the name of the game.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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