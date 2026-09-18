DOG WALK FORECAST: Dynamic dog duo for a brighter Friday furcast

We've made it to Friday, and wishing a Happy Friday to those who celebrate, haha.

We have a dynamic dog duo today to bring us a brighter weather forecast, as yes, sunshine is expected unlike yesterday.

Laverne Wainwright sent in this photo of her dogs Draco and Ava, sitting at the top of the stairs waiting for their food! There may be a bit of lingering patchy fog or low clouds for breakfast time in the morning, but expect more sunshine after for the dog walks, from north to south.

If you live lakeside, the sun will come out first, followed by inland areas. Showers should hold off until around midnight and then get ready for a rainy weekend.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter