DOG WALK FORECAST: Feel-good Friday forecast

Happy Friday! It is the coldest start since May 15 for many across our Power of 5 regions. Lows are in the 40s; "brrr!" is what some pups and people might be thinking. So, going out for a dog walk later into the day may be the play.

Kai Steele sent in this photo of her baby Hemi; he is a pit bull-basset mix. He is also dressed for the chill this morning!

Highs will get back into the upper 60s, which is slightly below average for high temperatures, but there will be plenty of sun and low humidity.

Sunglasses and sweaters will be the accessories of the day, the umbrellas can be put away for an extended vacation.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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