DOG WALK FORECAST: Feeling the Monday blues

Happy Monday! Or at least, trying to be happy. Many are feeling the Monday blues with the gloomy sky and continued rain.

One furry friend is trying to bring the sunshine on this rainy day; say hello to Whiskey! He is a 6-year-old Golden Retriever from the Santangelo Family.

Sunglasses aren't needed outside, but they're a fun accessory to brighten the day. Umbrellas, however, are needed if you're heading out during the morning or into the later afternoon and evening hours.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter