DOG WALK FORECAST: No frights, just chill. Cool and cloudy

Happy Halloween! It is a typical forecast with cool temps in the 50s to near-60 degrees, with beautiful fall colors as peak foliage is here.

Jennifer Cocozzo sent in this photo of Milo, a 10-year-old Standard Dachshund/Beagle mix. Cocozzo says Milo likes hunting for squirrels and rabbits during his morning walks, once she can get him out of bed. Food usually works!

Today's food will likely have a healthy dose of halloween candy, not sure if there will be dog-equivilant but have sweaters or light jackets ready.

Highs will get back into the upper 50s with a couple of 60-degree readings, which is only slightly above average. Warmer temps return tomorrow, but not today.

Despite the slim shot at a sprinkle, mainly west and south, umbrellas can remain away for their continued extended vacation.

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