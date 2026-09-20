DOG WALK FORECAST: Soggy Sunday with some flooding possible

Happy Sunday! This ongoing rainy weather pattern will affect dog walks today, so if you and/or your furry friends don't like rain, keep an eye on the forecast.

Marcie Prejna sent in this photo of Watson from Streetsboro. Watson is a 9-year-old rescue Maltese.

The West and South regions will see the greatest impacts, particularly this morning and into the first half of the afternoon. The worst window for a dog walk in the Cleveland metro will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with heavy rain that can cause ponding and minor flooding.

Late-night dog walks will also be okay weather-wise with the rain finally ending.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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