DOG WALK FORECAST: Spectacular Saturday weather

We've made it to the weekend! And its even better knowing that the fall-tastic weather is staying all weekend long.

While today's dog of the day probably loves being inside (lounging on the carpet in the photo), it's a great opportunity for Winter to and her owner Lisa to take a long walk today.

Lisa from Twinsburg sent in this adorable photo of her yellow Labrador Retriever named Winter.

Highs will get back into the mid-to-upper 60s, which is slightly above average for high temperatures, with plenty of sun and low humidity.

Sunglasses and light sweaters will be the accessories of the day, the umbrellas can remain away for an extended vacation.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter