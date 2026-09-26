DOG WALK FORECAST: Sun-sational Sunday on tap

We've made it to the weekend! And its the first weekend of fall. There is a true fall feel in the air with chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons.

Kim Burkhart sent in this photo of Daisy Burkhart, a 5 year-old shichon. She loves her stroller walks according to Burkhart.

Highs will get back into the upper 60s, which is slightly below average for high temperatures, but there will be plenty of sun and low humidity.

Sunglasses and sweaters will be the accessories of the day, the umbrellas can be put away for an extended vacation.

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