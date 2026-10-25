DOG WALK FORECAST: Sun-sational Sunday weather

Happy Sunday! It is a beautiful fall forecast with beautiful fall colors with the leaves nearing peak color area-wide.

Jeff and Laura Martens sent in this photo of their dynamic dog duo, Winnie and Beau. The Martens say that they love going for their daily walks all around Northeast Ohio.

Might I recommend a car trip to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park? The foliage is near-peak right now and it will be an incredible view for everyone. Foliage is already at peak in Wayne and Holmes counties as well.

Highs will get back into the upper 60s with a couple of 70-degree readings, which is above average for high temperatures, more like September for sure.

Sunglasses will be needed most of the day, and the umbrellas can remain away for their continued extended vacation.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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