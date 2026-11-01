DOG WALK FORECAST: Tail Wags for Walks to Begin November

Welcome to November!

Our featured dog today is George Pitty Pablo Rodriguez, sent in by Angelo Smith. Angelo tells us George Pitty Pablo Rodriguez is Puerto Rican, he is 100% Pitbull, he is 5 years old, his hometown is Columbus Ohio, and he loves to go to the park.

Today will be a great day for George Pitty Pablo Rodriguez to head to the park!

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of drizzle during the morning. Temperatures will be mild, with most areas beginning the day in the lower 50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the afternoon, but things are looking dry for those games of fetch or long walks in the park. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon!

So great weather to get out with your favorite canine across Northeast Ohio!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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