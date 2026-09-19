DOG WALK FORECAST: Wet weekend likely to impact dog walk plans

Happy weekend! The rainy weather pattern is back, so if you and/or your furry friends are not fans of rain, pay attention to the forecast and anticipate impacts on dog walk plans.

Mike Vendeland sent in this paw-esome photo of Lucy. She is a six-year-old Golden Retriever.

If you live inland, especially in South region, there will be dry time this morning and even through mid-afternoon, until the rain finally reaches everyone. The worst window for a dog walk will be between 2 and 5 p.m. with heavy rain that can lead to some ponding and minor flooding.

Late-night dog walks will also be okay weather-wise with a break in the rain.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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