DOG WALKING FORECAST: A phenomenal fall feel

We've made it to the weekend! And Mother Nature will be delivering beautiful weather all weekend long.

Sharon Poole sent in this photo of Oreo, who was rescued by their Mom and Dad 8 years ago.

Poole says that Oreo loves to take long walks at Stanton Park and to enjoy looking at the lake, as well as the sand sculptures.

There will be plenty of time to admire the lake, the sand sculptures, and in general, the outdoors today. Have sweaters early on or for later into the evening with cool temps in the 50s.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter